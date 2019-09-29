No. 10 ranked College of Idaho shutout Battlin’ Bears 42-0

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s Note: This is a release from RMC Sports Information.

BILLINGS, Mont., September 28, 2019 – No. 10 ranked College of Idaho soared to a 42-0 victory over the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears.

The Battlin’ Bears were held to just 119 offensive yards by a staunch Yotes defense. Rocky produced just 33 yards rushing and 86 through the air. College of Idaho, in comparison, had 454 offensive yards which included 328 rushing yards and 126 yards passing.

Four of the Yotes’ six touchdowns came in the run game. C of I’s Nick Calzaretta rushed for 133 yards which included a 93 yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Dominic Garzoli had two touchdowns while also rushing for over 100 yards. Justin Hellyer had 52 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Darius-James Peterson was 10-of-24 through the air for 126 yards and one touchdown pass to Hunter Juarez.

The Yotes’ final touchdown came from Graham Carnahan who returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Drew Korf was 11-of-22 in passing for 86 yards. Victor Ngalamulume rushed for 26 yards on nine attempts. Colton Williams and Josh Kraft each had 20 yards receiving on three receptions.

The Yotes recorded 9 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss. Danny Garcia had 3.5 sacks and 10 tackles. Forrest Rivers had two forced fumbles and a sack on seven tackles.

Extending their winning streak to 10 games, the Yotes’ last loss was a 42-41 Rocky victory in Caldwell, Idaho last season. This is the first shutout for the Battlin’ Bears since losing 24-0 to MSU-Northern in 2011.

The Battlin’ Bears will head into their bye week next week before returning to the field on the road against Southern Oregon on October 12.