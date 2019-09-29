SWX Home
Jordan Morris’ stoppage-time goal helps Sounders beat Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (Tony Avelar / Associated Press)
News services

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Jordan Morris scored in stoppage time and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Sunday.

Morris slipped behind the defense and chipped a shot past goalkeeper Daniel Vega into the net in the fourth minute of injury time. San Jose’s Magnus Eriksson, near midfield, headed a pass backward, but Morris beat defender Florian Jungwirth to the ball and then beat Vega one-on-one.

Seattle’s Stefan Frei had 10 saves for his ninth shutout of the season.

The result put Seattle in a second-place tie with Minnesota United FC in the Western Conference after United played a 1-1 draw against LAFC on Sunday.

Seattle hosts Minnesota next weekend at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle (15-10-8) clinched its league-record 11th straight postseason berth because of a San Jose loss last week. But the Sounders entered Sunday’s match fourth in the West and knew a win would keep them in contention for the coveted second place, which grants home-field advantage through the conference semifinals.

The Earthquakes (13-15-5) can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Portland or a tie with Portland and a loss by Dallas to Sporting Kansas City.

