Area Sports Menu for Monday, September 30

Golf

College men: Gonzaga at Nick Watney Invitational in Fresno, California.

College women: Eastern Washington at Rose City Collegiate, 8:30 a.m.

College men and women: CC Spokane at Highline Tournament in Cle Elum, Washington. North Idaho at LCSC Invitational.

Soccer

High school boys: Nonleague: Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls: Nonleague: Riverside at Northwest Christian, 4 p.m.; Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 4:30.

Softball

High school: GSL: Ferris at Central Valley, University at Mead, North Central at Mt. Spokane, Rogers at Shadle Park, Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep, all 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High school: NE 2B: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Reardan, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: Orofino at Colton, 5 p.m.; Rogers at Medical Lake, 6:30; Pullman at Moscow, 7.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.