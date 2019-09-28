Washington State to play without inside WR Brandon Arconado; Utah RB Zack Moss sidelined

SALT LAKE CITY – The Cougars will have to make do without their top inside wide receiver tonight against Utah.

Brandon Arconado, who leads Washington State in receiving yards (352) and is second in total receptions (25) did not travel with the team to Salt Lake City after leaving last week’s game against UCLA with an unspecified injury.

Another wide receiver, Calvin Jackson Jr., didn’t travel to Utah either, though the outside receiver has only played in one game this season, an indication the Cougars may choose to use a redshirt on the junior, who’s behind both Tay Martin and Rodrick Fisher on the depth chart at the “X” position.

Without Arconado, WSU’s top player at the “Y” position becomes 6-foot-4 Kassidy Woods, a redshirt freshman who switched after playing on the outside during his redshirt season. Woods has just five catches for 53 yards this season, making all five in the first two games against New Mexico State and Northern Colorado.

WSU middle linebacker Dillon Sherman will miss his third consecutive game with an unspecified injury and another inside backer, Dominick Silvels, is set to miss his fifth straight game with what coach Mike Leach has identified as “personal issues.”

Utah is also dealing with some injuries. Utes running back Zack Moss, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2018, will miss his first game of the year after suffering a shoulder injury at USC last week. Britian Covey, a junior receiver and kick/punt returner, wasn’t on the field for Utah during pregame warmups, according to The Athletic’s Chris Kamrani.