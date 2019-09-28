Updates: Washington State looks to rebound against Utah in Salt Lake City
Sat., Sept. 28, 2019, 2 a.m.
Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars face the Utah Utes tonight at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Kickoff is scheduled for 7. You can watch the game on Fox Sports 1.
Quick facts
The line: Utah by 6. O/U: 56.5
How did the teams fare last week? The Cougars and Utes both suffered their first loss of the season. Washington State lost 67-63 to UCLA after the Bruins completed a 32-point comeback. Utah fell 30-23 to USC Friday night.
Why WSU will win: Pass coverage wasn’t a strength for Utah in last weekend’s loss to the Trojans, who, under first-year offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, employ the very same Air Raid offense Mike Leach and the Cougars do. Matt Fink, Michael Pittman Jr. and USC threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns and the Trojan receivers made short work of the Ute defensive backs, often beating them in one-on-one coverage. Some consider USC’s receivers the best in the Pac-12 Conference, but others will give the edge to WSU. Either way, if the Utes encounter the same problems they did against the Trojans, it could be another wildly productive day for Anthony Gordon, Easop Winston Jr. and Co. Utah could be short-handed on offense, too, if 1,000-yard running back Zack Moss is still sidelined with the shoulder injury that forced him to come out of the game against USC.
What happened last time? Each of the last three games in this series – all Washington State wins – have been decided by a touchdown or less. The Cougars won 28-24 in Pullman last season, scoring the decisive touchdown with under five minutes to play when Gardner Minshew lofted a pass to Easop Winston Jr., who caught the ball over his shoulder just shy of the sideline and put a move on Utah’s Corrion Ballard before racing into the end zone for an 89-yard touchdown. The Utes committed multiple penalties on their final possession and WSU walked out with the win, putting up 445 yard of total offense on the nation’s No. 1 defense.
Three things to know
1. The 67 points Washington State conceded to UCLA Saturday were the most the Cougars have given up under eighth-year coach Mike Leach and the most they’ve allowed in 11 years. The last time WSU allowed that many came in 2008, when the Cougars lost 69-0 to USC at the Coliseum. They gave up at least 60 points on four different occasions that season, the first under Paul Wulff.
2. Utah’s starting left tackle, Darrin Paulo, is the younger brother of former WSU defensive lineman Darryl Paulo, who played for the Cougars from 2011-15 and finished his career with 66 tackles and 10½ sacks. Darrin, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound senior, has started every game he’s played in for the Utes the three years, missing only one game last year, in the regular season against Washington, with an injury.
3. The Cougars won’t travel to Salt Lake City next year, but they do open the 2020 season in the state of Utah, visiting Logan – the hometown of former WSU quarterback Luke Falk – for a nonconference game against Utah State. If redshirt freshman QB Cammon Cooper wins the Cougars’ starting job next year, the Lehi, Utah, native would be making his first career start in his home state.
Uniforms
Washington State will wear white and crimson in Salt Lake City. The Cougs will go in their usual road white jerseys with crimson helmets and pants.
Utah will be going with a throwback look with the Cougars in town. The Utes will be in red jerseys with white helmets and pants. The helmets will feature Utah’s double-U logo in place of its ‘circle and feathers’ logo.
More on the game
