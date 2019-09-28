Updates: Washington State looks to rebound against Utah in Salt Lake City

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars face the Utah Utes tonight at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Kickoff is scheduled for 7. You can watch the game on Fox Sports 1.

PAC-12 FOOTBALL

At Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City 7PM 00 - 00 ➤Saturday, Sept. 28: Washington State Cougars at Utah Utes, 7 p.m. PDT TV: Fox Sports 1

Quick facts

The line: Utah by 6. O/U: 56.5

How did the teams fare last week? The Cougars and Utes both suffered their first loss of the season. Washington State lost 67-63 to UCLA after the Bruins completed a 32-point comeback. Utah fell 30-23 to USC Friday night.

Why WSU will win: Pass coverage wasn’t a strength for Utah in last weekend’s loss to the Trojans, who, under first-year offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, employ the very same Air Raid offense Mike Leach and the Cougars do. Matt Fink, Michael Pittman Jr. and USC threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns and the Trojan receivers made short work of the Ute defensive backs, often beating them in one-on-one coverage. Some consider USC’s receivers the best in the Pac-12 Conference, but others will give the edge to WSU. Either way, if the Utes encounter the same problems they did against the Trojans, it could be another wildly productive day for Anthony Gordon, Easop Winston Jr. and Co. Utah could be short-handed on offense, too, if 1,000-yard running back Zack Moss is still sidelined with the shoulder injury that forced him to come out of the game against USC.

Washington State could have big opportunity in passing game if Utah employs man coverage Utah’s defensive backs pressed up against the chests of USC’s wide receivers. They scaled them like jungle gyms. They made attempts to bump the big, strong wideouts off the ball, and direct them away from their intended route paths. | Read more »

Why Utah will win: While Utah’s defense struggled last week, it’ll be, without question, the best unit the Cougars have seen this season. New Mexico State, Houston and UCLA respectively rank 129th, 107th and 122nd nationally when it comes to scoring defense, whereas the Utes rank No. 21, even after conceding 31 points to USC in the Pac-12 opener. Gordon may be able to attack the Ute defensive backs, but he’ll probably have to do it under heavy pressure from Kyle Whittingham’s defensive line – a group that includes three All-Pac-12 candidates in Bradlee Anae, Leki Fotu and John Penisini. When the Cougars are out on defense, they’ll have another dynamic quarterback on their hands. The last two, Houston’s D’Eriq King and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, accounted for 10 touchdowns and 786 yards. Like both of them, Utah’s Tyler Huntley is a capable passer with elite athleticism and he showcased that in the WSU game last year, rushing 17 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

What happened last time? Each of the last three games in this series – all Washington State wins – have been decided by a touchdown or less. The Cougars won 28-24 in Pullman last season, scoring the decisive touchdown with under five minutes to play when Gardner Minshew lofted a pass to Easop Winston Jr., who caught the ball over his shoulder just shy of the sideline and put a move on Utah’s Corrion Ballard before racing into the end zone for an 89-yard touchdown. The Utes committed multiple penalties on their final possession and WSU walked out with the win, putting up 445 yard of total offense on the nation’s No. 1 defense.

Three things to know

1. The 67 points Washington State conceded to UCLA Saturday were the most the Cougars have given up under eighth-year coach Mike Leach and the most they’ve allowed in 11 years. The last time WSU allowed that many came in 2008, when the Cougars lost 69-0 to USC at the Coliseum. They gave up at least 60 points on four different occasions that season, the first under Paul Wulff.

2. Utah’s starting left tackle, Darrin Paulo, is the younger brother of former WSU defensive lineman Darryl Paulo, who played for the Cougars from 2011-15 and finished his career with 66 tackles and 10½ sacks. Darrin, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound senior, has started every game he’s played in for the Utes the three years, missing only one game last year, in the regular season against Washington, with an injury.

3. The Cougars won’t travel to Salt Lake City next year, but they do open the 2020 season in the state of Utah, visiting Logan – the hometown of former WSU quarterback Luke Falk – for a nonconference game against Utah State. If redshirt freshman QB Cammon Cooper wins the Cougars’ starting job next year, the Lehi, Utah, native would be making his first career start in his home state.

Leaders

PASSING Comp.-Att. Yds. TD Int. WSU: Gordon 137-183 1,894 21 4 Utah: Huntley 64-84 812 5 0

RUSHING Car. Yds. TD WSU: Borghi 41 325 4 Utah: Moss 63 393 4

RECEIVING Rec. Yds. TD WSU: Arconado 25 352 1 Utah: Thompson 7 199 2

Quick hits: WSU at Utah football (Sept. 28, 2019)

Team stats

WSU Utah Points per game 52.8 29.8 Points allowed per game 28.8 14.8 Total yards 605.3 443.8 Yards passing 499.5 212.5 Yards rushing 105.8 231.3 Yards allowed 424 274.8 Pass yards allowed 248.8 222.8 Rush yards allowed 175.3 52

Uniforms

Washington State will wear white and crimson in Salt Lake City. The Cougs will go in their usual road white jerseys with crimson helmets and pants.

Utah will be going with a throwback look with the Cougars in town. The Utes will be in red jerseys with white helmets and pants. The helmets will feature Utah’s double-U logo in place of its ‘circle and feathers’ logo.

More on the game

Consecutive Pac-12 losses could spell doom for Washington State or Utah There is still an avenue to the Pac-12 championship game for teams that open the conference season with consecutive losses, and there’s even a precedent for it. Not much of one, albeit, but it does exist. | Read more »

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against No. 19 Utah The keys to a potential victory for Washington State against Utah Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Read more »

The pick: Why No. 19 Utah will beat Washington State Any concerns I have about the No. 19 Utes are now overshadowed by the ones I have about the Cougars. For the first time this season, Anthony Gordon and the Air Raid offense should face some actual resistance from a legitimate Pac-12 defense. | Read more »

Pac-12 picks: USC takes on Washington in interconference duel with heavy ramifications Spokesman-Review Washington State beat writer Theo Lawson picks Week 5 of the Pac-12 college football season. | Read more »

Washington State defense has room to improve after first four games, but history is not on its side In the wake of losing the highest-scoring football game in Pac-12 history, the Washington State defense is looking to bounce back against a Utah team that might be without two of its star playmakers on Saturday. | Read more »