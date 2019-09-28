Makamae Gomera-Stevens, Washington State women’s soccer rally past Oregon State

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute, and 21st-ranked Washington State rallied for a 2-1 victory over Oregon State in a Pac-12 Conference women’s soccer opener Saturday night.

The Cougars (8-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime but evened the score when Averie Collins scored on a penalty kick in the 68th minute. Gomera-Stevens was substituted into the game during the break following Collins’ goal, and she gave WSU the lead when she scored off a Morgan Weaver pass.

Oregon State dropped to 8-1. The Beavers grabbed a 1-0 lead with McKenzie Weinert’s goal in the 30th minute. Sydney Studer was credited with the assist.

Cougars goalkeeper Ella Dederick stopped four shots, benefiting from a defense that limited the Beavers to five shots on goal.

WSU attempted 21 shots, including seven on goal.

The Cougars play at Stanford on Thursday at 8 p.m.