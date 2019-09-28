Locally: Allegheny College Athletic Hall of Fame honors local football coach Mike Ganey

Mike Ganey, an assistant football coach and defensive coordinator at Liberty High School, had his name added a second time to the Allegheny College Athletic Hall of Fame last weekend in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

Ganey, a history teacher at University High School and former head football coach of the Titans, was an Associated Press College Division All-America honorable mention at Allegheny in 1969s. He returned to his alma mater last weekend to join teammates from the 1968 President’s Athletic Conference championship football team for its induction into the shrine.

The Gators had a 7-1 record in ’68, going 6-0 in PAC play, the only time in 25 years the school was undefeated in league play.

A 1970 Allegheny graduate, Ganey was a record-setting quarterback who was inducted into the school hall of fame as an individual in 1982. He was the school’s all-time career record holder for passing yards, completions and touchdown passes that stood for more than two decades and his name can still be found in the school record books.

Ganey was first-team All-PAC quarterback in 1967, ’68 and ’69 and in ’69 was ranked 19th in the NCAA College Division in individual total offense.

Basketball

Washington State announced that all 18 of its Pac-12 women’s games will be televised on the Pac-12 Network beginning with the conference opener when it entertains Washington in the first half of the Boeing Apple Cup series Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. The second will be another midday matinee on Jan. 11 in Seattle.

Find all of WSU’s televised games in the women’s basketball schedule in wsucougars.com.

College scene

Riley Sine, a Northwest University junior from Central Valley, was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week after he became the school’s first winner of a cross country event since 2017.

An NAIA outdoor and indoor All-American at the Kirkland, Washington, school, Sine won the CCC Preview 8K race last weekend in 25 minutes, 42 seconds to prevail in a field of 59 runners.

• Emiko Kahler, a sophomore outside hitter at Whitworth, was the Northwest Conference volleyball Offensive Player of the Week after she led the Pirates to a pair of road wins last weekend. She averaged 3.88 kills per set, hit .256 and added two aces and three block assists to total 34.5 points.

• For the second time this season, Washington State junior Brianna Alger was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer after the No. 24 Cougars won the Rainbow Wahine Shootout in Hawaii.

Alger, who received her first award on the opening week of the season, continued to shine on both ends of the field. She had assists on WSU’s winning goals against Hawaii (1-0) and Pepperdine (2-1) and helped the Cougars limit their opponents to one goal and 10 total shots.

• Isaac Emerson, a Northwest Nazarene junior from Central Valley, shared the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s golfer of the week honor after tying for second at the Saint Martin’s Invitational at 11-under-par 205. None of his scores was above 70 and he matched the tournament low round of 6-under 66 on his final 18 holes.

Track & field

Cathleen Cawley, an assistant coach at the University of Idaho, is in Doha, Qatar, where she is serving as head manager for Team USA at the 2019 IAAF World Outdoor Championships that run through Saturday.

Cawley has worked in a similar capacity with Team USA. She was women’s head team manager for the 2015 NACAC Senior Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica; the team manager for the Junior Pan Am Championships in Trujillo, Peru, in 2017; and team manager for the IAAF World Junior Championships in Tampere, Finland, in 2018.

She has served as USATF women’s development chair for horizontal jumps since 2013.

“At these events, things come up and she’s never afraid to advocate for the athletes, advocate for what needs to be done, and that’s what it takes in that position,” said her husband, Tim Cawley, Idaho’s director of track and field/cross country.

“She’s very talented at what she does. To be recognized by your peers and be put as the head manager for the World Championships, well, there aren’t really too many spots higher than that.”

Joining Cawley with Team USA is Idaho Athletics Hall of Famer Melinda Owen Withrow, a six-time conference pole vault champion from 2004-08, who is serving as an event manager.

Withrow was an athlete representative under Cawley when he was jumps coach for the Team USA women at the 2017 IAAF World Outdoor Championships in London.

• Doug Fraley, highly regarded in the world of pole vaulting and associate head coach at Tulane University, will join the Washington State staff to assist with jumping events.

Fraley, on the Tulane staff for nine years, has been a staple on the New Orleans track and field scene for 18 plus years, coaching with various high school and club organizations, along with officiating in the area. He has produced five All-Americans, and Tulane’s women pole vaulters swept the podium at the 2018-19 conference indoor championships in February.

A graduate of Fresno State, he won three NCAA pole vault championships – two indoors and one outdoors – and has been inducted into both the Fresno State athletic hall of fame and the Fresno County Hall of Fame.

Miscellany

Washington State added Todd Barbour and Zach Margolis to its strength and conditioning staff and athletic director Pat Chun announced that Bennett Askew, Shawn Deeds and Brandy Wiser have been elevated within the athletic department.

Barbour joins the Cougars as assistant athletic director for strength and conditioning after spending the previous 11 years as the head strength and conditioning coach for Olympic sports at the University of Arkansas. He will oversee all sports except football and men’s and women’s basketball.

Margolis will work with both men’s and women’s basketball after spending the past year as assistant athletic director of strength and conditioning at Saint Mary’s College, working with the men’s basketball program.

Deeds has been elevated from a department administrator to senior associate director of athletics, capital planning, events and facility operation, while Askew and Wiser added the title of assistant athletic director for business operations within their positions.