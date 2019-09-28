Difference makers: Tyler Huntley contributes four touchdowns for Utah in blowout win

Tyler Huntley

There was concern about the health of Utah’s quarterback coming in, but Huntley never looked hampered, completing 21-of-34 passes for a season-high 334 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing six times for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Huntley’s previous high for passing yards came two weeks ago against Idaho State, when he threw for 281.

Francis Bernard

Utah’s senior MAC linebacker was already leading the team in tackles when he stepped up to intercept Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon with fewer than six minutes to play, effectively sealing Saturday’s result. Bernard finished with seven solo tackles and four assisted for 11 in total to match WSU nickel Skyler Thomas.

Max Borghi

The sophomore running back couldn’t get into the end zone for a sixth straight game, but he was Washington State’s leading rusher, with 51 yards on eight carries. Borghi was the only Cougar to finish with more than 100 all-purpose yards, catching eight passes for 64 yards. Previously, he’d scored in every game dating back to the 2018 Apple Cup.