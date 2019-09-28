SWX Home
Chargers’ Melvin Gordon expected to play at Miami

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon reportedly will play for the first time this season Sunday at Miami. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is expected to play Sunday at Miami after reporting to the team this week and ending his holdout.

The Chargers moved Gordon to the active roster Saturday. Coach Anthony Gordon was hoping to keep the fifth-year running back on a roster exemption this weekend, but Justin Jackson will not play after he suffered a calf injury during Thursday’s practice.

Gordon has had only three days of practice going into the game. He missed all of training camp and the first three games of the season due to a contract dispute.

Los Angeles (1-2) also promoted wide receiver Andre Patton from the practice squad due to injuries to Travis Benjamin and Mike Williams. Defensive end Chris Peace was waived and cornerback Dontae Johnson was released to make room for Gordon and Patton.

