Big Sky football roundup: Dalton Sneed carries Montana to 45-20 victory over UC Davis

Associated Press

Dalton Sneed threw five touchdown passes and No. 18 Montana took advantage of two turnovers early in the second half to pull away for a 45-20 win over No. 5 UC Davis in Davis, California, on Saturday.

The Grizzlies scored on a 62-yard pass from Sneed to Samuel Akem on the third play of the second half to take a 24-7 lead. Davis lost fumbles on its next two possessions and Sneed capitalized with touchdown passes to Jerry Louie-McGee. The first was a 14-yard pass one play after Ryder recovered a Jake Maier fumble. The second was a 23-yard play on the fourth play after Rice forced a fumble by receiver Darius Livingston that Josh Sandry recovered at midfield.

Sneed finished 22 of 33 for 268 yards and rushed for another 81 yards as the Grizzlies (4-1, 1-0 Big Sky) finished with 528 yards of total offense. Marcus Knight ran for 91 yards and scored the last touchdown for Montana.

Maier was 32 of 43 for 275 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for the Aggies (2-3, 0-1), who played Cal and top-ranked North Dakota State closer than they did the Griz. Last season, Davis outscored Montana 46-0 in the second half to win 49-21. Maier moved into second on the Aggie career touchdown pass list with 70.

Montana State 49, Northern Arizona 31: Travis Jonsen ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bobcats (4-1, 1-0) back from a 21-0 first-half deficit to a win over the Lumberjacks (2-3, 0-1) in Bozeman.

The sixth-ranked Bobcats still trailed 31-14 midway through the third quarter, but they rattled off 35 unanswered points behind a prolific run game that produced 244 yards in the second half. MSU ran 22 straight rushing plays at one point during the second half.

NAU scored the first three touchdowns, with two coming off MSU turnovers, including Taylor Powell’s pick-6 off Tucker Rovig to spot the Lumberjacks a 7-0 lead. MSU’s Logan Jones fumbled the ball two possessions later and NAU marched 56 yards to go up 21-0.

MSU cut the lead to 21-14 before halftime, but Case Cookus led the Lumberjacks on an 85-yard drive for a score just before the end of the first half to put NAU up 28-14.

Idaho State 51, Portland State 24: Matt Struck threw for five touchdowns before halftime as the Bengals (2-2, 1-0) got off to a blistering start in the conference, defeating the Vikings (2-3, 0-1) in Pocatello, after leading by 31 points at the break.

Struck finished a crisp 14 for 23 for 332 yards and six touchdowns and no interceptions. He is tied with two other FCS quarterbacks for most passing touchdowns in a game this season.

Tanner Conner caught four passes – three for touchdowns – for 117 yards for the Bengals. Ty Flanagan carried 21 times for 119 yards.

Cal Poly 24, Southern Utah 21: Jalen Hamler had a pair of touchdown runs, Jake Jeffrey added another and the Mustangs (2-2, 1-0) held off the Thunderbirds (1-4, 0-1) in a Big Sky Conference opener in Cedar City, Utah.

Kekoa Sasaoka missed a 23-yard field goal attempt for Southern Utah with 2 minutes remaining.

Hamler had scoring runs from 6 and 13 yards in the second quarter and finished with 65 yards rushing on 20 carries. Jeffrey’s 4-yard TD run stretched the Mustangs’ lead to 24-13 with 12:47 to play.

The Thunderbirds answered less than a minute later when Chris Helbig threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to John Mitchell to pull Southern Utah to 24-21.

Cal Poly had a turnover and punted on its last two possessions. Helbig then led a 10-play, 51-yard drive that stalled on Sasaoka’s missed field goal.

Helbig finished 19-of-34 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Weber State 29, Northern Iowa 17: Kaden Jenks hit Rashid Shaheed for a 73-yard touchdown on Weber State’s first play from scrimmage and FCS’ sixth-ranked Wildcats (2-2) led the rest of the way in their win over the No. 7-ranked Panthers (2-2) in Ogden, Utah.

Jenks finished 19-of-29 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a battle between two of the top teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.