Idaho Football
Sports >  Idaho football

Ben Raybon’s field goal caps Northern Colorado’s 27-24 comeback win over Idaho

UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 28, 2019, 4:58 p.m.

Idaho running back Nick Romano runs the ball against Northern Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Greeley, Colorado. (Idaho Athletics / Courtesy)
Idaho running back Nick Romano runs the ball against Northern Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Greeley, Colorado. (Idaho Athletics / Courtesy)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From wire reports

GREELEY, Colo. – Jace Bobo’s interception helped set up Ben Raybon’s 32-yard field goal with 4 minutes, 6 seconds remaining and Northern Colorado beat Idaho 27-24 on Saturday in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Northern Colorado (1-4, 1-0) trailed 24-10 with 10:32 left in the third quarter.

Jacob Knipp was 14-of-23 passing for 250 yards with two touchdown passes for the Bears. Milo Hall ran for 135 yards on 39 carries and scored on a 2-yard run that tied the game with 7:10 to play. Michael Walker had two interceptions.

Mason Petrino was 19 of 33 for 227 yards passing and tossed two TD passes, but threw all three interceptions for Idaho (2-3, 0-1).

Nick Romano got his first score of his Vandals career, a 27-yard rush, to start the second quarter. Petrino then found Cutrell Haywood in the end zone to make it 17-7 Vandals at the break.

Following Raybon’s fourth-quarter field goal, Petrino led the Vandals to the UNC 45, but an unsportsmanlike penalty forced a fourth-and-32 and an Idaho punt. Hall ran for 7 yards on a third-and-5 with 2:33 to play and the Bears ran out the clock.

Romano had a big game on the ground, finishing with a career-best 132 yards on 15 carries. Tre Walker led the way on defense with a sack and 12 total tackles.

Idaho returns to the Kibbie Dome to take on No. 5 Weber State at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Idaho football