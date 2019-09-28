SWX Home
Sports

Area Sports Menu for Sunday, September 29

Golf

College men: Whitworth at Linfield Fall Invitational, 9 a.m.

Motorsports

Spokane County Raceway: Spokane Big Bucks Endurance Race, 8 a.m.

Soccer

College men: NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 2:30 p.m.

College women: Big Sky: Montana at Eastern Washington, Northern Colorado at Idaho, both 1 p.m. NWC: George Fox at Whitworth, noon.

Tennis

College women: Gonzaga at Cal Invite.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, 2 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:45 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.

