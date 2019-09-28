Area Sports Menu for Sunday, September 29
Sat., Sept. 28, 2019, 10:12 p.m.
Golf
College men: Whitworth at Linfield Fall Invitational, 9 a.m.
Motorsports
Spokane County Raceway: Spokane Big Bucks Endurance Race, 8 a.m.
Soccer
College men: NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 2:30 p.m.
College women: Big Sky: Montana at Eastern Washington, Northern Colorado at Idaho, both 1 p.m. NWC: George Fox at Whitworth, noon.
Tennis
College women: Gonzaga at Cal Invite.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, 2 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:45 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com