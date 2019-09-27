Winnipeg Jets sign Patrik Laine to 2-year deal
Fri., Sept. 27, 2019, 2:31 p.m.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Restricted free-agent forward Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets agreed to a two-year, $13.5-million contract Friday.
The 21-year-old Finn has 110 goals and 184 points in 237 regular-season games with the Jets. He scored 36 goals as a rookie in 2016-17, added 44 in 2017-18, but dipped a bit last season with 30.
Laine has been practicing with SC Bern in Switzerland. The Jets open the season Oct. 4 at the New York Rangers.
