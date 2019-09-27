Top 25 football roundup: Arizona State upsets No. 15 California 24-17

Associated Press

Eno Benjamin scored his third touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run with 4:41 remaining, leading Arizona State to a 24-17 victory over No. 15 California on Friday night in Berkeley, California.

The Golden Bears (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) lost their perfect record and quarterback Chase Garbers to a right shoulder injury, spoiling their highest ranking in a decade. The loss also left the Pac-12 with no undefeated teams before the end of September.

The Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1) bounced back from a 34-31 loss to Colorado in the conference opener last week thanks to a strong performance by Benjamin. He had 29 carries for 100 yards, also scoring on an 11-yard run in the first quarter and a 4-yarder in the third quarter.

(12) Penn State 59, Maryland 0: Sean Clifford threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns, ran for a score and carried the Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) to yet another lopsided victory over the Terrapins (2-2, 0-1) in College Park, Maryland.

Penn State scored on its first four possessions, led 38-0 at halftime and finished with 619 yards in its Big Ten opener. After Jan Johnson got things started by ending Maryland’s first possession with an interception, Clifford cruised into the end zone from the 8 and the rout was on.