Timbers owner fined $100,000 conduct aimed at officials
Fri., Sept. 27, 2019, 7:01 p.m.
Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson has been fined $100,000 by Major League Soccer for “misconduct directed at match officials.”
The fine stems from the Timbers’ 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Wednesday night. Portland led 2-1 going into stoppage time, but New England was awarded a penalty kick after a video review and evened the score.
The foul was controversial because it came after the announced stoppage time had already expired, and the referees appeared to miss a similar foul that would have given Portland a penalty earlier.
MLS did not reveal the nature of the misconduct in announcing the fine Friday.
