SWX Home
Sports >  International sports

Timbers owner fined $100,000 conduct aimed at officials

In this Aug. 28, 2016 photo, Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson, right, greets Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri (8) after the Timbers beat the Seattle Sounders 4-2 in an MLS soccer match in Portland, Ore. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
In this Aug. 28, 2016 photo, Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson, right, greets Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri (8) after the Timbers beat the Seattle Sounders 4-2 in an MLS soccer match in Portland, Ore. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Anne M. Peterson Associated Press

Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson has been fined $100,000 by Major League Soccer for “misconduct directed at match officials.”

The fine stems from the Timbers’ 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Wednesday night. Portland led 2-1 going into stoppage time, but New England was awarded a penalty kick after a video review and evened the score.

The foul was controversial because it came after the announced stoppage time had already expired, and the referees appeared to miss a similar foul that would have given Portland a penalty earlier.

MLS did not reveal the nature of the misconduct in announcing the fine Friday.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in International sports