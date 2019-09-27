Spokane man’s Hurricane Dorian fundraiser grows

A fundraising effort started by Spokane fly fisherman has raised more than $35,000 as of Thursday.

After Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Bahamas, Josh Mills started auctioning fly fishing ties to raise money for the small island nation. The online effort has grown under the hashtag #dozenfordorian.

The money is going directly to Yellow Dog Community and Conservation Foundation. The YDCCF is the nonprofit arm of the for-profit Yellow Dog Flyfishing Adventures, a Bozeman-based booking service that has worked in the Bahamas for decades. All money raised will go to fishing guides and families dependent on fishing tourism.