Rain, sleet or snow, Riverside State Park’s Jess Fest is Saturday
UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 27, 2019, 4:37 p.m.
The inaugural Jess Fest will be held Saturday, bad weather and all.
“The party will go on, in the spirit of Jess, through rain, sleet or snow,” Scott Coldiron, a friend and climbing partner of the late Jess Roskelley said in a text.
Saturday’s event will raise money to install a toilet, picnic shelter and table at the Deep Creek climbing area trail head as well as a memorial to Roskelley. Roskelley was killed when a cornice collapsed above him while climbing in Canada.
Due to the dreary weather forecast (rain and possibly snow) the event has been moved to the Ridge at Rivermere (10500 N State Park Dr. Nine Mile Falls).
A planned climbing competition at the Deep Creek climbing area may still occur, although Coldiron said he’s “90% sure we’re going to have to cancel it.”
But, a silent auction, raffle, pizza and beer will still happen. All money from the raffle goes toward the trail head remodel. Finally, at 6:30 p.m., “Reel Rock 7” will be screened.
