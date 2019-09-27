Rain, sleet or snow, Riverside State Park’s Jess Fest is Saturday

The inaugural Jess Fest will be held Saturday, bad weather and all.

“The party will go on, in the spirit of Jess, through rain, sleet or snow,” Scott Coldiron, a friend and climbing partner of the late Jess Roskelley said in a text.

Saturday’s event will raise money to install a toilet, picnic shelter and table at the Deep Creek climbing area trail head as well as a memorial to Roskelley. Roskelley was killed when a cornice collapsed above him while climbing in Canada.

Due to the dreary weather forecast (rain and possibly snow) the event has been moved to the Ridge at Rivermere (10500 N State Park Dr. Nine Mile Falls).

A planned climbing competition at the Deep Creek climbing area may still occur, although Coldiron said he’s “90% sure we’re going to have to cancel it.”

But, a silent auction, raffle, pizza and beer will still happen. All money from the raffle goes toward the trail head remodel. Finally, at 6:30 p.m., “Reel Rock 7” will be screened.