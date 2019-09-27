Prep football: Landon Rehkow’s 21-yard field goal lifts Central Valley past Lewis and Clark

From staff reports

Landon Rehkow kicked a 21-yard field goal as time expired and Central Valley beat Lewis and Clark 31-28 in a Greater Spokane League clash at Albi Stadium on Friday.

Tied at 28 with 2:40 left in the game, LC was faced with fourth-and-12 at the CV 37 and elected to punt, which resulted in a touchback.

CV quarterback Gabbert hit Carsen Raab for 21 yards out to midfield and 12 more to Carter Childress to the LC 30. Chad Carlson took a swing pass down to the 11 and then ran for 7 yards to the 4, where the Bears (4-0, 2-0) set up for the game-winner by Rehkow.

Gabbert went 21 of 30 for 296 yards and three touchdown passes, all to Raab – who finished with five catches for 121 yards. Gabbert added a 1-yard TD run.

LC (1-3, 0-2) was led by Keani Guthmueller, who rushed for 62 yards and two TDs and caught eight passes for 107 yards and two more scores.

Guthmueller scored three touchdowns in the first half, including a 45-yard reception on a fly route, and LC led 21-7 at intermission.

Midway through the third Gabbert hit Raab on a slant to trim the Bears deficit to 21-14.

The Bears defense forced a punt and six plays later Gabbert hit Raab on the outside for 13 yards and he dragged a defender into the end zone. LC’s Charles Avery blocked the extra point and the Tigers led 21-20 with 55 seconds left in the third.

LC responded. A third-and-8 pass from Jace Parbon (17 of 28, 250 yards) went for 31 yards to Josh Bewick down to the 19, then Guthmueller took a sweep for an 8-yard score to put the Tigers back up 28-20 with 8:20 left.

But CV walked down the field, including an 18-yard pass to Kyle Parkman, and Gabbert scored on a 1-yard plunge. The two-point conversion from Gabbert to Raab was good to tie it with 5:06 to go.

Ferris 48, University 26: Nate Schlosser ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Saxons (3-1, 1-1) beat the Titans (0-4, 0-2). Elijah Morse threw for three touchdowns and ran in one touchdown in the loss for University.

Gonzaga Prep 21, Shadle Park 12: Gonzaga Prep quarterback Ryan McKenna rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown to guide the host Bullpups (3-1) to a nonleague victory over the Highlanders (2-2). Shadle Park’s Ryan Schmidt scored touchdowns on runs of 9 and 13 yards.

Great Northern League

Eastmont 58, West Valley 0: Carsen Talley ran for 132 yards and a touchdown to lead the host Wildcats (4-0) over the Eagles (3-1) in a nonleague game.

Lake City 13, East Valley 7: Chris Irvin ran and passed for a touchdown each as the visiting Timberwolves (3-2) beat the Knights (1-3) in a nonleague matchup.

Cheney 22, Cashmere 15: Dalton Harriett ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns as the Blackhawks (3-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (3-1) in a nonleague game.

Pullman 42, Black Hills 6: Evan Strong ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns as the Greyhounds (3-1) beat the visiting Wolves (1-3) in a nonleague game.

Northeast A League

Deer Park 10, Riverside 7: Andrew Olietti had a receiving touchdown and the visiting Stags (4-0, 2-0) defeated the Rams (3-1, 1-1). Sammy DesRoches rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown for Riverside.

Colville 37, Lakeside 20: Grant Micheliszyn carried the ball 31 times for 226 yards and two touchdowns, and the visiting Indians (3-1, 1-0) defeated the Eagles (1-3, 1-1).

Freeman 49, Newport 13: Keoni Rogan ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Scotties (1-3, 1-1) beat the Grizzlies (2-2, 0-2).

Idaho 5A/4A

Sandpoint 30, Lewiston 0: Jaxon Pettit threw three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (3-2) over the visiting Bengals (2-3) in a nonleague game. Gerritt Cox added 245 yards on 38 carries for Sandpoint.

Northeast 2B

Chewelah 14, Reardan 6: Jake Jeanneret threw two touchdowns to lead the visiting Cougars (1-3) over the Indians (3-1) in a nonleague matchup.

Liberty 15, Northwest Christian 14: Hayden Hardt rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown and the Lancers (3-1) defeated the Crusaders (0-4) in a nonleague game. Aaron House rushed for a touchdown for Northwest Christian.

Davenport 53, Kettle Falls 15: Gavin Boggs rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns and the Gorillas (2-2) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (0-3) in a nonleague contest. Boomer Prouty rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns for Davenport.

Heppner 27, Colfax 0: Heppner blanked Colfax (3-1) in a nonleague game. No details were reported.

Northeast 1B

Columbia 42, Curlew 28: Solomon Cristen passed for one touchdown, returned an interception for another and the Lions (3-2, 1-0) defeated the visiting Cougars (0-3, 0-2).

Cusick 54, Inchelium 0: Dylan Reijonen rushed for two touchdowns, threw for one and recorded an interception and the Panthers (3-1, 3-0) shut out the visiting Hornets (0-3, 0-3).

Selkirk 54, Republic 0: Jay Link threw for four touchdowns with 292 passing yards and the visiting Rangers (3-1, 3-0) shut out the Tigers (1-3, 1-1). Aiden Penney rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns for Selkirk.

Wilbur-Creston 56, Wellpinit 0: The visiting Wildcats (3-1) defeated the host Redskins (0-3) in a nonleague game. No details were reported.

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 62, Yakama Nation 6: Trent Gwinn had 127 receiving yards and three touchdowns, 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns and a 70-yard punt return touchdown as the Pirates (1-3, 1-2) beat the visiting Eagles (0-3, 0-3).

Central Washington 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 72, Bridgeport 6: Brayton Schafer rushed for 73 yards and three touchdowns and the host Warriors (4-0, 2-0) defeated the Mustangs (1-3, 0-3). Yahir Godinez had a rushing touchdown for Bridgeport.

Idaho

Timberlake 47, St. Maries 6: Joey Follini threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground as the Tigers (4-0) beat the visiting Lumberjacks (3-2) in a nonleague showdown.