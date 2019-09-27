Area Sports Menu for Saturday, September 28
Fri., Sept. 27, 2019, 10:12 p.m.
Cross country
College: Idaho at Bill Dellinger Invitational in Marcola, Oregon, 10:30 a.m.
College women: Gonzaga at Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul, Minnesota, 9 a.m.
High school: Bellevue Invite at Sammamish, 9 a.m.; District 7 All-League at Chewelah HS, noon.
Football
College: Pac-12: USC at Washington, 12:30 p.m.; Washington State at Utah, 7. Big Sky: Idaho at Northern Colorado, noon; North Dakota at Eastern Washington, 2:05 p.m.
High school: GSL 3A: North Central vs. Rogers at Albi Stadium, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Priest River at Grangeville, 4 p.m.
Golf
College men: Whitworth at Linfield Fall Invitational, 9 a.m.
Hockey
WHL: Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.
Motorsports
Eagle Track Raceway: Season Championship, 10 a.m.
Rowing
College women: Gonzaga vs. Washington State at Wawawai Landing, 9 a.m.
Soccer
College men: NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 2:30 p.m. NWAC: North Idaho at Columbia Basin, 2:15 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Oregon State at Washington State, 7 p.m. NWAC: North Idaho at Columbia Basin, noon.
High school boys: IEL 5A: Post Falls at Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston at Lake City, both noon. IML: Orofino at Coeur d’Alene Charter, noon. Nonleague: Lakeland at St. George’s, 10 a.m.
High school girls: IEL 5A: Coeur d’Alene at Post Falls, Lake City at Lewiston, both noon. Nonleague: Bonners Ferry at St. George’s, Sandpoint at Central Valley, 1 p.m.
Swimming
College women: Nonconference: San Diego State at Idaho, 10 a.m.; Nevada at Washington State, 11.
Tennis
College women: Gonzaga at Cal Invite.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Washington State at California, 1 p.m. WCC: San Diego at Gonzaga, noon. Big Sky: Sacramento State at Idaho, 1 p.m.
High school: Linda Sheridan Invite at Ferris HS: Mead, Mt. Spokane, North Central, Pullman, Rogers, Shadle Park, University, Lakeside (WA), Coeur d’Alene, Colville, Genesis Prep, Kellogg, Lake City, St. Maries, Lakeside (ID), Bonners Ferry, Freeman, Ferris, Central Valley, East Valley, Gonzaga Prep and Lewis and Clark, all competing. NE 1B: Cusick at Columbia, Inchelium at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Odessa at Northport, Valley Christian at Selkirk, all noon.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.