Area Sports Menu for Saturday, September 28

Cross country

College: Idaho at Bill Dellinger Invitational in Marcola, Oregon, 10:30 a.m.

College women: Gonzaga at Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul, Minnesota, 9 a.m.

High school: Bellevue Invite at Sammamish, 9 a.m.; District 7 All-League at Chewelah HS, noon.

Football

College: Pac-12: USC at Washington, 12:30 p.m.; Washington State at Utah, 7. Big Sky: Idaho at Northern Colorado, noon; North Dakota at Eastern Washington, 2:05 p.m.

High school: GSL 3A: North Central vs. Rogers at Albi Stadium, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Priest River at Grangeville, 4 p.m.

Golf

College men: Whitworth at Linfield Fall Invitational, 9 a.m.

Hockey

WHL: Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Motorsports

Eagle Track Raceway: Season Championship, 10 a.m.

Rowing

College women: Gonzaga vs. Washington State at Wawawai Landing, 9 a.m.

Soccer

College men: NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 2:30 p.m. NWAC: North Idaho at Columbia Basin, 2:15 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Oregon State at Washington State, 7 p.m. NWAC: North Idaho at Columbia Basin, noon.

High school boys: IEL 5A: Post Falls at Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston at Lake City, both noon. IML: Orofino at Coeur d’Alene Charter, noon. Nonleague: Lakeland at St. George’s, 10 a.m.

High school girls: IEL 5A: Coeur d’Alene at Post Falls, Lake City at Lewiston, both noon. Nonleague: Bonners Ferry at St. George’s, Sandpoint at Central Valley, 1 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Nonconference: San Diego State at Idaho, 10 a.m.; Nevada at Washington State, 11.

Tennis

College women: Gonzaga at Cal Invite.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Washington State at California, 1 p.m. WCC: San Diego at Gonzaga, noon. Big Sky: Sacramento State at Idaho, 1 p.m.

High school: Linda Sheridan Invite at Ferris HS: Mead, Mt. Spokane, North Central, Pullman, Rogers, Shadle Park, University, Lakeside (WA), Coeur d’Alene, Colville, Genesis Prep, Kellogg, Lake City, St. Maries, Lakeside (ID), Bonners Ferry, Freeman, Ferris, Central Valley, East Valley, Gonzaga Prep and Lewis and Clark, all competing. NE 1B: Cusick at Columbia, Inchelium at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Odessa at Northport, Valley Christian at Selkirk, all noon.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.