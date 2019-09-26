Saints’ linebacker and former Idaho standout Kaden Elliss put on IR
Thu., Sept. 26, 2019, 12:52 p.m.
Former Idaho standout and New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss will miss the rest of his rookie season after sustaining a knee injury, according to New Orleans Advocate reporter Amie Just.
Just reported Elliss, a seventh-round pick, will have surgery for an injury suffered during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against Seattle, on a punt-coverage play.
Elliss, who often started in the preseason at middle and outside linebacker, played on three of four special-teams units in three regular-season games. He made his first-career tackle Sept. 15 against the Rams, a touchdown-saving stop on a punt return.
He is the Saints’ reigning “Scout Team Player of the Week.”
Elliss was the only Big Sky player to be drafted this season. He was a first-team all-leaguer as a senior who registered 47 career tackles for loss, fifth in Idaho history. He was a two-time All-Sun Belt linebacker.
He’s the fifth New Orleans linebacker to be placed on the injured reserve since training camp began.
