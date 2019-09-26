Saints’ linebacker and former Idaho standout Kaden Elliss put on IR

Lewiston Tribune

Former Idaho standout and New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss will miss the rest of his rookie season after sustaining a knee injury, according to New Orleans Advocate reporter Amie Just.

Just reported Elliss, a seventh-round pick, will have surgery for an injury suffered during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against Seattle, on a punt-coverage play.

Elliss, who often started in the preseason at middle and outside linebacker, played on three of four special-teams units in three regular-season games. He made his first-career tackle Sept. 15 against the Rams, a touchdown-saving stop on a punt return.

He is the Saints’ reigning “Scout Team Player of the Week.”

Elliss was the only Big Sky player to be drafted this season. He was a first-team all-leaguer as a senior who registered 47 career tackles for loss, fifth in Idaho history. He was a two-time All-Sun Belt linebacker.

He’s the fifth New Orleans linebacker to be placed on the injured reserve since training camp began.