Prep volleyball roundup: Addison Hawes’ 27 assists leads Pullman over Clarkston

Pullman def. Clarkston 25-20, 25-12, 25-20: Addison Hawes had 27 assists and the visiting Greyhounds (4-0) defeated the Bantams (0-4). Ruth Ogden led Clarkston with six kills.

East Valley def. West Valley 25-19, 25-20, 25-22: Hope Harrington had eight kills, two aces and two blocks and the Knights (1-2) beat the Eagles (1-2). Jaclyn Gulliford’s added 34 digs for East Valley. Hailey Marlow led West Valley with 18 digs.

Northeast A

Colville def. Medical Lake 25-12, 25-18, 25-16: Brooke Stutzer had eight kills, four aces and three blocks and the Indians (3-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-3). Grace Stimson had 15 digs for Medical Lake.

Riverside def. Newport 25-21, 25-15, 25-20: Jaz Newton had 18 digs and the Rams (3-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-3). Cora Pelleberg and Madi Bradbury added seven kills apiece for Newport.

Freeman def. Deer Park 25-16, 25-19, 25-20: Ashley Mueller had 13 assists and the visiting Scotties (4-0) defeated the Stags (1-3). Allison Feist had 19 assists with two aces for Deer Park.

Northeast 2B

Colfax def. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 25-17, 27-25, 25-15: Sophie Klaveano had 10 kills with two blocks and the Bulldogs (3-1) defeated the visiting Broncos (3-2). Taylor Galbreath had 14 assists for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

Liberty def. Upper Columbia Academy 25-9, 25-12, 25-17: Kendyl Fletcher had 26 assists with five digs and the Lancers (5-0) beat the visiting Lions (0-2).

Northwest Christian def. Wilbur-Creston 25-9, 25-10, 25-23: Madi Zorn had 26 assists and the Crusaders (4-0) beat the Wildcats (2-2). Lily Guthrie had five kills, an ace and a block for Wilbur-Creston.

Kettle Falls def. Davenport 25-17, 25-16, 18-25, 25-18: Jocelyn Glower had eight assists and the visiting Bulldogs (1-2) downed the Gorillas (0-3). Kylee Buchanan had 14 digs for Davenport.

Chewelah def. St. George’s 25-12, 25-8, 25-19: Lily Kirry had 11 kills and the visiting Cougars (2-1) beat the Dragons (1-1). Annika Bergquist had seven assists for St. George’s.

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy def. Prescott 25-7, 25-20, 25-8: Maddy Dixon had six kills with six aces and the visiting Pirates (4-0) defeated the Tigers (0-4).

Oakesdale def. Touchet 25-13, 25-15, 25-4: LouEllen Reed dished out 25 assists and the visiting Nighthawks (5-0) defeated the Indians (1-3).

Idaho

Timberlake def. Bonners Ferry 22-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-23: Kylie Marneris had 22 digs with four aces and the Tigers (3-1) defeated the visiting Badgers (0-4) in an Intermountain League match. Grace Villelli led Bonners Ferry with 19 assists.

Nonleague

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse def. Tekoa-Rosalia 25-23, 25-12, 25-19: Ashlynn Archer had eight kills and the Eagles (1-4) beat the visiting Timberwolves (2-5).

University def. Lakeland 25-22, 25-20, 25-19.