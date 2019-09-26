SWX Home
Prep slowpitch softball roundup: Emily Schulhauser smacks home run and Central Valley beats Lewis and Clark

UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 26, 2019, 9:46 p.m.

From staff reports

Emily Schulhauser went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and the Bears (6-0) beat the visiting Tigers (3-3) 10-7 on Thursday in a Greater Spokane League game.

Madelyn Dibble went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Lewis and Clark.

Mead 12, Gonzaga Prep 2: Kennedy Sather went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and two doubles and the Panthers (4-2) snapped a two-game losing streak against the visiting Bullpups (1-5). Bailey Wilkins added three hits and an RBI for Mead.

Jaden Raley-Jones went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two doubles for Gonzaga Prep.

East Valley 14, Shadle Park 5: Emma Todhunter had a two-run home run and the visiting Eagles (2-4) downed the Highlanders (2-4). Lakiya Anker and Emma Glore also contributed three hits apiece for East Valley.

Ariel Hall had three doubles and a triple for Shadle Park.

University 9, Ferris 0: Macie Connor went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and the Titans (4-2) shutout the visiting Saxons (3-3).

Kassidy Hammell, Alyssa James and Abby Boden had two hits apiece for University.

Abi Carpenter delivered two hits for Ferris.

Cheney 8, North Central 7: Lindsay Hagreen went 3 for 3 with a triple and the Blackhawks (2-6, 1-4) edged the Indians (0-6, 0-5). Isabella Bay notched a triple for North Central.

