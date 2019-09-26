Prep girls soccer roundup: Alyssa Amann scores in overtime, West Valley defeats East Valley

From staff reports

Alyssa Amann’s overtime goal lifted West Valley (3-1-0-0, 5-2-1-0) over visiting East Valley (2-2-0-0, 4-4-0-0) 3-2 on Thursday in a Great Northern League game.

Kaitlin Harvey and Denise Cousins contributed one goal apiece for East Valley.

Northeast A

Riverside 1, Newport 0: Britney Nortz scored the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute and the Rams (2-4-0-0, 2-4-0-0) defeated the Grizzlies (1-7-0-0, 1-4-0-0).

Colville 8, Medical Lake 0: Ally Stickney scored three goals and the Indians (2-3-0-0, 2-2-0-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-6-0-0, 0-4-0-0).

Deer Park 1, Freeman 0: Shayla Donaldson scored in the 28th minute and the Stags (5-0-0-0, 6-0-0-0) defeated the visiting Scotties (4-1-0-0, 5-1-0-0).

Lakeside 10, St. George’s 0: Emma Spence scored a hat trick and the Eagles (5-2-1-0) beat the visiting Dragons (2-4-0-0) in a nonleague game.

Idaho

Moscow 2, Post Falls 1: The Bears (2-2-0-0, 1-0-0-0) scored two goals in the first half and defeated the Trojans (3-4-0-0, 1-1-0-0) in a nonleague game.

St. Maries 2, Kellogg 0: Vanessa Casa scored in the 27th minute and the visiting Lumberjacks (3-4-0-0, 3-5-0-0) defeated the Miners (0-4-0-0) in an Intermountain League game.

Coeur d’Alene 1, Lakeland 1.