SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

Prep girls soccer roundup: Alyssa Amann scores in overtime, West Valley defeats East Valley

UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 26, 2019, 9:39 p.m.

Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

Alyssa Amann’s overtime goal lifted West Valley (3-1-0-0, 5-2-1-0) over visiting East Valley (2-2-0-0, 4-4-0-0) 3-2 on Thursday in a Great Northern League game.

Kaitlin Harvey and Denise Cousins contributed one goal apiece for East Valley.

Northeast A

Riverside 1, Newport 0: Britney Nortz scored the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute and the Rams (2-4-0-0, 2-4-0-0) defeated the Grizzlies (1-7-0-0, 1-4-0-0).

Colville 8, Medical Lake 0: Ally Stickney scored three goals and the Indians (2-3-0-0, 2-2-0-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-6-0-0, 0-4-0-0).

Deer Park 1, Freeman 0: Shayla Donaldson scored in the 28th minute and the Stags (5-0-0-0, 6-0-0-0) defeated the visiting Scotties (4-1-0-0, 5-1-0-0).

Lakeside 10, St. George’s 0: Emma Spence scored a hat trick and the Eagles (5-2-1-0) beat the visiting Dragons (2-4-0-0) in a nonleague game.

Idaho

Moscow 2, Post Falls 1: The Bears (2-2-0-0, 1-0-0-0) scored two goals in the first half and defeated the Trojans (3-4-0-0, 1-1-0-0) in a nonleague game.

St. Maries 2, Kellogg 0: Vanessa Casa scored in the 27th minute and the visiting Lumberjacks (3-4-0-0, 3-5-0-0) defeated the Miners (0-4-0-0) in an Intermountain League game.

Coeur d’Alene 1, Lakeland 1.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports