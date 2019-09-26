Manager Clint Hurdle hopes to return to Pirates in 2020
Thu., Sept. 26, 2019, 3:14 p.m.
PITTSBURGH – Clint Hurdle hopes to return for what would be his 10th season as the Pittsburgh Pirates’ manager in 2020.
Hurdle has two more years remaining on a deal that started with the 2018 season.
Pittsburgh began Thursday 67-91, its most losses since 2010. The second half of the season included several clubhouse incidents, including a fight between relief pitchers Felipe Vazquez and Kyle Crick.
General manager Neal Huntington says he is not discussing personnel decisions until after the season.
“The conversations between Neal and I have all been about next year,” Hurdle said before the Pirates played the Chicago Cubs. “I don’t have anything more to say other than I plan on coming back and I want to come back.”
Hurdle led the Pirates to three straight appearances in the NL wild card game from 2013-15, which followed 20 consecutive losing seasons.
