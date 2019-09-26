Jalen Ramsey’s roller-coaster ride has been ongoing for years

By Mark Long Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jalen Ramsey’s three-plus seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars have been far from smooth.

Between fighting, trash-talking, getting ejected, being suspended, questioning coaches, ripping quarterbacks and requesting a trade, Ramsey has crammed a career’s worth of chaos into 51 games.

Skipping practice this week – for several reasons – hardly created a stir in Jacksonville’s locker room. Teammates, coaches and others inside the football facility have learned to endure Ramsey’s antics.

The Jaguars (1-2) also seem to be doing everything possible to appease the disgruntled star. They believe he’s worth the headaches, although they have a 19-32 record during the two-time Pro Bowler’s tenure.

“I’m not sure if I’ve played my final game for the Jags yet or not, but my trade request still stands,” Ramsey told the Uninterrupted’s “17 Weeks” podcast, which was released Thursday. “For me, respect is a huge thing. … Once respect is lost for both parties, I think it is time to part ways. I’m going to continue being a top corner in this league for years to come. The money will come, but money isn’t everything. Peace and happiness means a lot more than the money.”

Ramsey hasn’t missed a start in his professional career. The Jaguars hope the streak continues Sunday at Denver (0-3). Either way, it will be the next bullet point in Ramsey’s roller-coaster resume.

Here’s a look: