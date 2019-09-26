Great Falls Americans Prepare for Rivalry with Helena Bighorns

By Hailey Sutton SWX

The Great Falls Americans are 3-1 in the young season.

“It’s been a pretty good three weeks and you know we’re getting a little better every day - that’s the focus right now,” said head coach Greg Sears.

While they’ve only spent a couple months together, the team said they couldn’t be closer.

“Guys are really close already, which is kind of cool. No groups on the team, which is a good thing for a hockey team,” said goalkeeper Viktor Wennberg. “It’s been nice because everyone is here to play hockey.”

“We’ve come together faster than any team I’ve ever played with, and it’s just, it’s like a family already,” added forward Justin Ohnstad. “It’s the most important thing I guarantee it. Because no matter how skilled you are, if you guys don’t come together, the games - you’re not gonna win them.”

That chemistry will be put to the test this weekend when their rivals, the Helena Bighorns roll into the Electric City.

“They’re a good club, and they’ve got a couple top guys back, and a good rookie class too, so it’s great for the division in hockey out here,” said Sears. “We’re really excited about the Frontier this year.”

“Last year, obviously, the first thing you heard was those were the guys we want to beat, and it’s been fueled from there, so I’m excited for this weekend, I think the guys are too,” said Wennberg.

The Bighorns travel to the Great Falls Ice Plex with the same 3-1 record, which only intensifies Saturday’s matchup.

Luckily, the red, white and blue have home ice advantage.

“I want it to be an exciting week,” said Sears. “It’s good for our fans, it’s good for our kids to kinda get a taste of that rivalry, and it should be packed here on Saturday night, so we’ll just take it a period at a time to see where we’re at.”

“Our fans are amazing - they come behind us whenever we’re down, and we just need to use that for energy and get a win,” added Ohnstad.

While the rivalry will always be intense, Sears said he isn’t super worried about their first meeting with the Horns.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the big game, but it’s only September, so we’ll be fine.”

However, another win would be nice to add to their record, and to get that, the Americans are just worrying about the Americans.

“Focus on our own game, and not focus too much on them,” said Wennberg. “Go out there and play a game we know we can play, and work for each other.”

The Americans will host Helena on Saturday, September 28th. First puck is set to drop at 7:30.