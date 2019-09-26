SWX Home
G League going to 1 free throw for most fouls

In this Jan. 4, 2019 photo, Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots a free throw during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Milwaukee. (Aaron Gash / Associated Press)
Associated Press
NEW YORK – The NBA says most two- and three-shot fouls in the G League this season will be settled by taking just one free throw.

A made shot will count for the two or three points. Multiple free throws will be taken in the last 2 minutes of regulation or in overtime.

The change is being made in part to study if game length gets shorter.

Rule changes are often added to the G League in an effort to get real data and feedback before they are considered for implementation at the NBA level. Other past examples are the 14-second shot clock reset on offensive rebounds and the coach’s challenge, both of which were in the G League before making the NBA rulebook.

