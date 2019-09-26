Area Sports Menu for Friday, September 27

Football

High school: GSL 4A: Central Valley vs. Lewis and Clark at Albi Stadium, 5 p.m.; Ferris at University, 7. NEA: Colville at Lakeside (WA), Freeman at Newport, Deer Park at Riverside, all 7 p.m. IML: St. Maries at Timberlake, 7 p.m. NE 2B: Northwest Christian at Liberty, Chewelah at Reardan, Kettle Falls at Davenport, all 7 p.m. NE 1B: Curlew at Columbia, 3 p.m.; Inchelium at Cusick, Springdale at Northport, Selkirk at Republic, all 7. Central Washington 1B: Bridgeport at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 7 p.m. SE 1B: Touchet at Tekoa-Rosalia, 3 p.m.; Colton at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 7. Nonleague: Wilbur-Creston at Wellpinit, 3 p.m.; West Yellowstone (Montana) at Mullan, 3:30; Shadle Park at Gonzaga Prep, Lakeland at Post Falls, Lewiston at Sandpoint, Lake City at East Valley, Black Hills at Pullman, West Valley at Eastmont, Cashmere at Cheney, Clarkston at Orofino, Colfax at Heppner, Bonners Ferry at Moscow, Lakeside (ID) at Wallace, all 7; Mt. Spokane vs. Mead at Albi, 7:30; Coeur d’Alene vs. Highland at Holt Arena, 8:15.

Hockey

KIJHL: Revelstoke at Spokane, 7 p.m.

Soccer

College women: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 3 p.m.; Montana at Idaho, 7.

High school boys: Nonleague: St. Maries at Immaculate Conception Academy, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Ferris, University at Mead, Central Valley at Rogers, Lewis and Clark vs. North Central, Mt. Spokane vs. Shadle Park, both at Merkel Sports Complex, all 4 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Nevada, San Diego State and Idaho at Washington State Relay Meet, 5 p.m.

Tennis

College women: Gonzaga at Cal Invite.

Volleyball

College: Big Sky: Portland State at Eastern Washington, 7:05 p.m. NWC: Pacific at Whitworth, 7 p.m. NWAC: Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at SFCC, North Idaho at Yakima Valley, both 6 p.m.

High school: Linda Sheridan Invite at Ferris HS: Lewis and Clark, Mead, Mt. Spokane, Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley, Ferris, North Central, Rogers, Shadle Park, University, Coeur d’Alene, Lake City, East Valley, Freeman, Colville, Kellogg, Pullman, Lakeside (WA), Colville, Kellogg, Genesis Prep, Lakeside (ID) all competing.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:45 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.