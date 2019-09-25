SWX Home
Yankees pitcher Domingo German’s leave extended through World Series

This is an Aug. 31, 2019 photo showing New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German throwing to first in a pickoff attempt during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, in New York. Yankees star pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball because of domestic violence. MLB did not give details in its statement Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, but said the leave “may last up to seven days, barring an extension.” (Mary Altaffer / Associated Press)
Associated Press

NEW YORK – Yankees pitcher Domingo German’s administrative leave under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy has been extended through the World Series.

German was placed on leave for seven days last Thursday. MLB and the players’ association agreed to the extension on Wednesday, which ends German’s season.

German is being investigated for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend at home last week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke under condition of anonymity because no details have been authorized during the probe by MLB.

The 27-year-old right-hander was the top winner for the AL East champions this season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances over 143 innings this year. The Yankees start the playoffs Oct. 4.

German gets paid his $577,500 salary during the leave, but the time missed could later be turned into an unpaid suspension.

He had the right to challenge the administrative leave before an arbitrator.

