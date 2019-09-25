With eight touchdowns, Washington State’s Easop Winston Jr. added to Biletnikoff watch list

Easop Winston Jr., whose eight touchdown receptions lead all FBS players, was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday.

Washington State’s redshirt senior joins fellow “Z” outside receiver Dezmon Patmon, who was named to the watch list for the nation’s top wide receiver before the season started.

In a 67-63 loss to UCLA, Winston Jr. matched Gabe Marks’ single-game record with four touchdown catches to put him at eight for the season, matching Winston’s touchdown count for the entire 2018 season.

The City College of San Francisco transfer is also third in the Pac-12 Conference in receptions, with 26, and fifth in the league with his 348 receiving yards. Winston Jr. has at least one touchdown in every game for WSU this season and already has two 100-yard games under his belt.

Winston Jr. was one of eight players added to the watch list Wednesday, joining Michigan State’s Darrell Stewart Jr., Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt, Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore, Texas’ Devin Duvernay, LSU’s JaMarr Chase, Arkansas State’s Omar Bayless and Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., announces ten Biletnikoff Award semifinalists on Nov. 18.