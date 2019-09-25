WDFW lifts many fire restrictions

From staff reports

With cooler temperatures and high humidity, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted fire restrictions on most department-managed lands in Eastern Washington, according to a news release.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources has also eased burn restrictions.

Some restrictions will remain in place in south-central Washington, including a campfire ban through Oct. 15 at all WDFW wildlife areas in Benton, Franklin, Yakima and Kittitas counties.

Similarly, a campfire ban is in place through Oct. 31 at the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in Grant and Adams counties and at the Klickitat Wildlife Area in Klickitat County due to their drier, more sensitive nature.

For more information on fire danger in Washington, visit the DNR website at www.dnr.wa.gov.