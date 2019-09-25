Thursday Night Football Preview: Butte vs. Sentinel

By Keith Demolder SWX

It’s a match-up made only in Hollywood: two undefeated teams battling head-to-head on Thursday night: 4-0 Butte vs. 4-0 Sentinel.

And along with surprising the rest of the state with a perfect start, the Spartans unbeaten mark is even surprising themselves.

“[It’s] kind of crazy, I don’t think any of us were expecting what was going on right now,” senior wide receiver Jaxon Lee said. “I feel like last yer we lost a lot of names so I don’t think anyone expected us to be 4-0 right now. I think that’s kind of shocking the nation a little bit.”

But the team says there is a reason for their success: and it all comes down to the chemistry between players that’s winning them ball games.

“It really has to do with how they’re treating each other. And the unity that they have, we’ve worked really hard on that,” Sentinel head coach Dane Oliver said. “And i think that it’s paid off we’re seeing them play for the name on the front of their jersey, not the name on the back. And it can be very rewarding, but we got to continue to work on it.”

“The secret to our success is just playing together. No one’s playing selfishly, we’re all playing for each other,” Lee said. “Just having fun with it—that’s why we’re having such a good team this year.”

But this Thursday it’s going to take more than a positive attitude to stop Montana State commit Tommy Mellott and a powerful Butte offense. After all this is a team that has scored 188 points in just 4 games.

“Well, we have to contain the quarterback position. If he’s going to extend plays, which he’s probably going to do a few times, well if we can limit some of those, then that’s going to effect them offensively,” Oliver said.