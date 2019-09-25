Prep girls soccer roundup: Cadence Peroff’s hat trick propels Ferris over Central Valley

From staff reports

Cadence Peroff had a hat trick and Ferris (1-0-0-0) defeated visiting Central Valley (0-1-0-0) 3-2 on Wednesday in a Greater Spokane League game.

Maci Young scored for Central Valley.

Mt. Spokane 2, North Central 0: Ava Sargent scored in the 30th minute and the Wildcats (1-0-0-0) beat the Indians (0-1-0-0) at Merkel Sports Complex.

Ellie Johnson added a second goal for Mt. Spokane in the second half.

Mead 7, Rogers 1: Reece Walker scored two goals and the visiting Panthers (1-0-0-0) beat the Pirates (0-1-0-0).

Taryn Dacosta scored in the 48th minute for Rogers.

Gonzaga Prep 2, Lewis and Clark 0: Maria Strasser had two assists and the Bullpups (1-0-0-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-1-0-0).

University 2, Shadle Park 0: The Titans (1-0-0-0) beat the Highlanders (0-1-0-0) at Joe Albi.