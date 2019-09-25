Prep girls soccer roundup: Cadence Peroff’s hat trick propels Ferris over Central Valley
Wed., Sept. 25, 2019, 10:13 p.m.
Cadence Peroff had a hat trick and Ferris (1-0-0-0) defeated visiting Central Valley (0-1-0-0) 3-2 on Wednesday in a Greater Spokane League game.
Maci Young scored for Central Valley.
Mt. Spokane 2, North Central 0: Ava Sargent scored in the 30th minute and the Wildcats (1-0-0-0) beat the Indians (0-1-0-0) at Merkel Sports Complex.
Ellie Johnson added a second goal for Mt. Spokane in the second half.
Mead 7, Rogers 1: Reece Walker scored two goals and the visiting Panthers (1-0-0-0) beat the Pirates (0-1-0-0).
Taryn Dacosta scored in the 48th minute for Rogers.
Gonzaga Prep 2, Lewis and Clark 0: Maria Strasser had two assists and the Bullpups (1-0-0-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-1-0-0).
University 2, Shadle Park 0: The Titans (1-0-0-0) beat the Highlanders (0-1-0-0) at Joe Albi.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.