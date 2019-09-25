On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati … MLB

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington … MLB

4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh … MLB

7 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels … MLB

7 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle … Root

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Green Bay … Fox 28/NFL

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Delaware State at North Carolina A&T … ESPNU

5 p.m.: Navy at Memphis … ESPN

Golf

5 a.m.: European PGA Tour, The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship … Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Indy Women in Tech Championship … Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Safeway Open … Golf

10 p.m.: Asia-Pacific Tour, The Amateur Championship … ESPN2

Hockey, NHL preseason

4 p.m.: Detroit vs. St. Louis … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Rugby

12:30 a.m. (Friday): World Cup 2019, Italy vs. Canada … NBC Sports

3:30 a.m. (Friday): World Cup 2019, England vs. U.S. … NBC Sports

Soccer, college women

5 p.m.: Texas at Kansas … FS1

Volleyball, college

5:30 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State … Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Stanford at California … Pac-12

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle … 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

7 p.m.: Mike Leach Coaches Show … 920-AM

All events are subject to change.