Nets’ Kyrie Irving has facial fracture after getting elbowed

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 25, 2019, 1:39 p.m.

Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving looks for a foul call against the Milwaukee Bucks after attempting a shot during the second half of Game 3 of a second round NBA basketball playoff series in Boston, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)
Associated Press

NEW YORK – Kyrie Irving is hurt before his Nets career even begins.

Irving sustained a left side facial fracture after being elbowed during a pickup game, and the Nets said Wednesday the All-Star point guard is listed as day to day.

Irving was hurt Tuesday in one of the final workouts before the team opens training camp. The injury came less than an hour before general manager Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson were scheduled to address the media, and Atkinson instead skipped the press conference to accompany Irving for evaluation.

Brooklyn opens training camp on Saturday.

Irving was signed in July after two seasons in Boston. He has had to wear a mask previously during games to protect a facial fracture, including early in the 2017-18 season after he was elbowed by former teammate Aron Baynes.

