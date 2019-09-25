MLS roundup: Galaxy earn playoff spot, beating Salt Lake 2-1; LAFC wins Supporters’ Shield

Associated Press

SANDY, Utah – Cristian Pavon and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in the second-half goal and Los Angeles beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Wednesday night for the Galaxy’s first playoff berth since 2016.

Ibrahimovic has 28 goals this season, two behind LAFC’s Carlos Vela for the MLS lead.

Pavon struck first for Los Angeles (16-13-3) in the 50th minute, off an assist from Ibrahimovic. Los Angeles made it 2-0 in the 80th on Ibrahimovic’s shot 13 yards out, with Pavon earning an assist.

Nedum Onuoha scored for Real Salt Lake (14-13-5) in the 89th.

Minnesota United 2, Sporting 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Osvaldo Alonso and Hassani Dotson each scored late in the second half and Minnesota United beat Sporting Kansas City to earn a playoff spot for the first time in club history.

Alonso tied it in the 70th, and Dotson put Minnesota (15-10-7) ahead in the 90th.

Botond Barath scored for Kansas City (10-15-7) in the seventh minute. Sporting was eliminated from playoff contention.

New York City FC 4, Atlanta United 1

NEW YORK – Alexandru Mitrita scored three times in a 20-minute span in the first half in New York City’s victory over Atlanta.

Mitrita scored in the 14th, 23rd and 34th minutes. Heber added a goal for NYCFC (17-5-10) in the 87th.

Gonzalo Pity Martinez scored for Atlanta (17-12-3) in the 53rd.

Timbers 2, Revolution 2

PORTLAND, Ore. – Jeremy Ebobisse scored a pair of goals for Portland but a stoppage-time penalty kick gave New England a draw.

The Timbers (13-13-6) have just two victories in their last eight games – all of which have been played at home. Portland had gone 319 minutes without a goal before Ebobisse broke through with his first in the 49th minute.

Carles Gil converted on the penalty kick, awarded after video review. The draw extended the Revolution’s winless streak to five games.

Both teams were still on the bubble to make the playoffs with two games remaining. The Timbers went into the match sitting at eighth in the Western Conference and just outside playoff picture, while the Revolution (10-10-12) were just above the line in seventh in the East.

Ebobisse’s first goal came off a well-placed cross by Jorge Villafana. New England goalkeeper Brad Knighton, who started in place of Matt Turner, couldn’t reach it in time.

New England avoided the shutout with Gustavo Bou’s goal in the 87th minute. VAR determined Larrys Mabiala fouled Wilfried Zahibo in stoppage time and Gil converted, beating Clark.

LAFC 3, Dynamo 1

LOS ANGELES – Carlos Vela extended his lead for the Golden Boot with his 30th goal of the season and Los Angeles FC defeated Houston to win the Supporters’ Shield.

LAFC (20-4-8) snapped a five-game winless stretch – with four draws – to clinch the regular-season points title.

Vela scored on a penalty shot in the 23rd minute. Diego Rossi gave Los Angeles FC a 2-1 advantage in the 70th on a header nine yards out from the right side of the box. Eduard Atuesta sealed it in the 82nd with a shot 24 yards out from the edge of the box.

Houston scored on Tyler Miller’s own goal in the 28th.

LAFC outshot the Dynamo (11-17-4) 20 to 10, with nine shots on goal to four for Houston.

Union 2, Earthquakes 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Alejandro Bedoya and Kacper Przybylko scored six minutes apart in the second half and Philadelphia edged San Jose.

Philadelphia (16-9-7) moved into second in the Eastern Conference while San Jose dropped below the playoff line in the West.

Bedoya tied it in the 70th minute with a shot 17 yards away from the right side of the box, assisted by Raymon Gaddis. Przybylko sealed it in the 76th with a header eight yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Jamiro Monteiro.

Jackson Yueill scored for San Jose (13-14-5) in the 35th with a shot nine yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Danny Hoesen.