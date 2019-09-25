Free class focuses on autumn wings, woodpeckers, wildfires

From staff reports

A nonprofit dedicated to getting kids outside is offering a free class on Oct. 5.

Project Ascent, based in Thompson Falls, Montana, offers outdoor recreation and education to underserved youth and interested adults.

The Oct. 5 meeting will focus on birds of prey, waterfowl and songbirds, with a side emphasis on woodpeckers and their specialized relationship to forest fire. Participants will visit recent fire sites near Libby, as well as river, lake and wetland locations.

The event goes from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (MST) at Venture Inn (1015 West 9th Street, U.S. Hwy. 2, Libby).

Participants are asked to wear weather-appropriate clothing and an orange safety vest or other colored clothing. Bring binoculars, spotting scopes, bird book, water, lunch, proper footwear, cameras and a full gas tank.

To sign up, email Brian Baxter at b_baxter53@yahoo.com, or call (406) 291-2154.