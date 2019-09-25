Area Sports Menu for Thursday, September 26

Football

High school: Central Washington 1B: Pateros at Odessa, 7 p.m.

Soccer

High school boys: IML: Bonners Ferry at Timberlake, 5 p.m. Nonleague: Moscow at Post Falls, 4:30 p.m.; Priest River at Upper Columbia Academy, 5.

High school girls: GNL: East Valley at West Valley, Pullman at Clarkston, both 4 p.m. NEA: Medical Lake at Colville, Freeman at Deer Park, Newport at Riverside, St. George’s at Lakeside (WA), all 4 p.m. IML: St. Maries at Kellogg, 5 p.m.; Bonners Ferry at Timberlake, 7. Nonleague: Coeur d’Alene at Lakeland, Post Falls at Moscow, both 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

College women: Gonzaga at Cal Invite.

Volleyball

College: WCC: BYU at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. Big Sky: Portland State at Idaho, 6 p.m.; Sacramento State at Eastern Washington, 6:05.

High school: GSL: Mead at Mt. Spokane, 7 p.m. GNL: East Valley at West Valley, Pullman at Clarkston, both 7 p.m. NEA: Medical Lake at Colville, Freeman at Deer Park, Newport at Riverside, all 6:30 p.m. IML: St. Maries at Kellogg, Bonners Ferry at Timberlake, both 7 p.m. NE 2B: Upper Columbia Academy at Liberty, Northwest Christian at Wilbur-Creston, Chewelah at St. George’s, Kettle Falls at Davenport, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, all 6:30. SE 1B: Colton at Garfield-Palouse, Tekoa-Rosalia at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, both 6 p.m. Northstar: Kootenai at Wallace, 6 p.m.; Genesis Prep at Lakeside (ID), 7.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.