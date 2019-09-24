Pac-12 picks: USC takes on Washington in interconference duel with heavy ramifications

Spokesman-Review Washington State beat writer Theo Lawson picks Week 5 of the Pac-12 college football season.

Arizona State at Cal

Cal by 5: If the Golden Bears can take their act into SEC territory and emerge with a win, you’d think they’d be able to do the same in Berkeley against an inconsistent Sun Devils team. The pick: Cal 24, ASU 14.

USC at Washington

UW by 9 1/2: The result of this game, and my prediction for it, could depend on the health of Washington running back Salvon Ahmed. The Huskies have enough depth at the position, but it’s too early to determine if that’s good depth. Still, my gut tells me Husky purple over Trojans red in this matchup. The pick: UW 28, USC 24.

Stanford at Oregon State

Stanford by 3: A month ago, it would’ve been hard to fathom Stanford heading into Corvallis as just a three-point favorite. But I think this Reser Stadium showdown will be about as close as the experts in Vegas project. With a few more playmakers on offense, I’m taking the Beavers to pull it out. The pick: OSU 34, Stanford 28.

Washington State at Utah

Utah by 9 1/2: The Cougars are a team seeking revenge in the wake of an upset loss. The Utes are a team seeking revenge in the wake of an upset loss. WSU’s offense is much better than Utah’s, but the Utes also seem to have a major edge on the defensive side of things. What gives at Rice-Eccles Stadium? The pick: Will be in Saturday’s paper.

UCLA at Arizona

Arizona by 8: Something tells me the Bruins will get themselves into another #Pac12AfterDark doozie. Both of these teams are capable of scoring in bunches and neither are impressive on defense. Don’t worry, UCLA and Arizona won’t break the less-than-week-old points record set by the Bruins and Cougars, but there may not be many stops, either. The pick: Arizona 45, UCLA 41.

Theo Lawson’s records

Last week: 3-3 straight up; 3-3 against the spread

Overall: 27-9 straight up; 12-21 against the spread