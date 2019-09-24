On the air

SWX Home
Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay … ESPN

7 p.m.: Oakland at LA Angels … ESPN

7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle … Root

Golf

10 p.m.: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, first round … Golf

Rugby

3:30 a.m. (Thurs): World Cup, England vs. U.S. … NBCSN

Soccer

6 p.m.: NWSL; Washington at Houston … ESPN2

7 p.m.: Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana … FS1

Volleyball, college

4 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Tech … ESPNU

5 p.m.: Michigan State at Penn State … FS1

6 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma … ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle … 920-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

