On the air

Tue., Sept. 24, 2019, 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay … ESPN
7 p.m.: Oakland at LA Angels … ESPN
7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle … Root
Golf
10 p.m.: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, first round … Golf
Rugby
3:30 a.m. (Thurs): World Cup, England vs. U.S. … NBCSN
Soccer
6 p.m.: NWSL; Washington at Houston … ESPN2
7 p.m.: Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana … FS1
Volleyball, college
4 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Tech … ESPNU
5 p.m.: Michigan State at Penn State … FS1
6 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma … ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle … 920-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
