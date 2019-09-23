Prep notebook: Central Valley and Mt. Spokane football stay undefeated; North Central hires tennis coach

With three weeks in the books in Greater Spokane League football, there is just one team in each of the 4A and 3A ranks unbeaten.

On Friday, Central Valley outlasted Ferris 17-7 at Albi Stadium to remain the last undefeated GSL team in 4A, while 3A Mt. Spokane took the Kannon Katzer show on the road to beat Sandpoint 35-19.

For CV, Carsen Raab caught a 29-yard touchdown pass and came up with an interception in the end zone with 1:23 to go for the Bears (3-0, 1-0), who face Lewis and Clark at Albi on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mt. Spokane (3-0) kept rolling. Katzer had touchdown runs of 72, 20, 96 and 75 yards, finishing with 355 yards on 16 carries, and the visiting Wildcats beat the Bulldogs (2-1) in a nonleague game.

In three games, Katzer has rushed 48 times for 828 yards with 11 total touchdowns, nine on the ground.

The Wildcats face off against Mead (2-1), a 34-10 winner over Lewis and Clark on Thursday, in the “Battle of the Bell” on Friday at Albi.

Elsewhere, Jaden Ortega rushed for 118 yards with two TDs and Gonzaga Prep handled University 30-7, while Shadle Park got a 40-yard field goal by Camden Harlow with 3 seconds left to edge Cheney. The Bullpups host the Highlanders on Friday.

West Valley moved to 3-0 as Matt Allen threw for 242 yards with two TDs in a 26-19 nonleague win over Othello. The Eagles face another nonleague challenge on the road before getting into league play.

East Valley broke a 14-game losing streak dating back to 2017 in a 47-28 win over North Central on Friday. Henry Stevens threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 93 yards and a score.

WIAA announces title game sites

On Monday, the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the three sites for the football championship games, to be held on Dec. 7 at noon and 4 pm.

The 4A and 1B games will be at Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma, 1A and 2B at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood and 3A and 2A at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.

It’s the first time in 42 years Washington has held outdoor football title games.

Player of the Week

Deer Park knocked off state runner-up Newport 34-7 in a Northeast A League clash on Friday. Matthew Jorgensen had TD runs of 80 and 47 yards and finished with 267 yards on the ground for the Stags.

Deer Park plays at Riverside (3-0, 1-0) this week before a showdown against defending state champ Colville (2-1) on Oct. 4.

Battle for the 509

On Saturday, 45 teams and over 1,300 athletes participated in the Nike Battle for the 509 at Fairways Golf Course in Cheney.

Jacob Easton of University won the boys varsity race at 15:23.84, while Jamar Distel of Riverside was second (15:32.56) and Daniel Lee of Rogers placed third (15:33.98). Rogers won the team title, with Mead second and Sandpoint placing third.

Alaina Stone of Colville won the girls varsity race at 18:02.92. Sydney Shanahan of Post Falls was second (18:14.36). Post Falls took the team title, with Central Valley in second and Lakeside (WA) in third.

North Central hires tennis coach

North Central welcomed Marina Gruis, a teacher at NC, as the boys head tennis coach. Gruis has been an assistant with the girls program the past three years.

“Marina is bringing an energy that will foster and create a dual program with the boys and girls programs,” NC athletic director Dave Hall said.

Area swimming

This week’s Idaho meet was hosted by Lakeland at the Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene.

Moscow boys went 4-0, Coeur d’Alene was 3-1, Post Falls was 2-2, Lakeland 1-3 and Wallace finished 0-4.

Coeur d’Alene senior Tristan Sunseri won the boys 50- and 100-yard free.

Coeur d’Alene girls went 4-0 on the day. Lakeland was 3-1, Post Falls 2-2, Moscow 1-3 and Wallace 0-4.

CdA sophomore Kaleigh Goetz won the 50 free and 100 back.

Pullman girls earned two wins to start the season in a dual over Grandview and Prosser. Sophomore Mya Reed qualified for State in the 50 free (25.66) and the 500 free (5:33.34).