On the air
Mon., Sept. 23, 2019, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Washington … MLB
5 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox … ESPN
7 p.m.: Oakland at Los Angeles Angels … MLB
7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle … Root
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
6 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas, Game 4 … ESPN2
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Rugby
10 p.m.: World Cup 2019, Fiji vs. Uruguay … NBC Sports
Soccer, college men
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan State … FS1
7 p.m.: San Jose State at Stanford … Pac-12
Volleyball, college
6 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M … ESPNU
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle … 920-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM
All events are subject to change.
