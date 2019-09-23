SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Washington … MLB

5 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox … ESPN

7 p.m.: Oakland at Los Angeles Angels … MLB

7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle … Root

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

6 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas, Game 4 … ESPN2

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Rugby

10 p.m.: World Cup 2019, Fiji vs. Uruguay … NBC Sports

Soccer, college men

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan State … FS1

7 p.m.: San Jose State at Stanford … Pac-12

Volleyball, college

6 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M … ESPNU

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle … 920-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM

All events are subject to change.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall