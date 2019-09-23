Mitchell Trubisky leads Bears to 31-15 win over Redskins

By Colleen Kane Chicago Tribune

WASHINGTON – Ha Ha Clinton-Dix signaled it was going to be a good night for the Chicago Bears five minutes into Monday night’s game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field.

The Bears safety snared quarterback Case Keenum’s overthrown pass intended for wide receiver Trey Quinn and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown, his first pick-six in a Bears uniform.

The Bears defense followed with four more takeaways after that, and the offense found a spark for the first time this season in a 31-15 victory over the Redskins.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel connected on three second-quarter touchdowns as the Bears went into halftime with a 28-3 lead.

Trubisky found Gabriel for scoring passes of 3, 1 and 36 yards, the last a fine pass and catch to the front right corner of the end zone. Gabriel is the first Bears player with three receiving touchdowns since Brandon Marshall in 2014 against the 49ers.

Trubisky finished 25 of 31 for 231 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Clinton-Dix’s pick-six was his first of two interceptions. He added a 59-yard interception return in the third quarter. Kyle Fuller also had an interception for the second straight game.

The Bears also forced and recovered two Redskins fumbles.

Khalil Mack stripped Keenum on a second-quarter sack and Akiem Hicks recovered at the Redskins’ 11-yard line, leading to the Bears third touchdown two plays later. And on fourth-and-inches late in the fourth quarter, Danny Trevathan stripped Keenum and Eddie Jackson recovered.

Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro, who won the Week 2 game against the Broncos with his last-second, 53-yard field goal, appeared to be hampered by a right knee injury. He made all four of his extra-point attempts and a 38-yard field goal. But he also missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt wide right, and punter Pat O’Donnell handled kickoffs.

Gabriel left the game with a concussion, and Hicks left with a knee injury in the fourth quarter.