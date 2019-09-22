Washington Huskies find plenty of depth at running back

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

PROVO, Utah – Washington had a 100-yard rusher in Saturday’s 45-19 victory over BYU.

It wasn’t Salvon Ahmed.

UW’s 5-foot-11, 196-pound junior starter – who entered the week with a team-best 246 rushing yards, to go along with two touchdowns and 5.6 yards per carry – did not make the trip to Provo, Utah, because of a leg injury, coach Chris Petersen confirmed after the game.

UW didn’t need Ahmed against BYU. Junior Sean McGrew led the Huskies with 110 rushing yards, and redshirt freshman Richard Newton added a rushing and receiving score for good measure.

In all, UW compiled 187 rushing yards and 4.8 yards per carry.

So when it comes to capable running backs, Ahmed is not the only answer.

“You cannot have just one good player at that position,” Petersen said (for the umpteenth time). “That’s been our mantra around here for a long time. It’s just too physical of a game, and even if the guy stays healthy you’ve got to spell each other and it’s got to be a 1-2 or a 1-2-3 punch. And it was awesome.”