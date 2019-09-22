Walker Kessler, who was scheduled to visit Gonzaga, commits to North Carolina

Walker Kessler, who was scheduled to visit Gonzaga for Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 5, verbally committed to North Carolina on Sunday night.

Kessler, a 6-foot-10 center from Georgia, visited Auburn, Michigan and Duke before committing to UNC on his visit to Chapel Hill, according to 247sports.com’s Evan Daniels.

Kessler is No. 15 in 247sports.com’s composite ratings in the 2020 class.

GU 2020 commits Julian Strawther and Dominick Harris, 2020 standout guard Jalen Suggs and 2021 standout center Chet Holmgren are expected to visit on Kraziness in the Kennel weekend. Suggs and Holmgren are teammates at Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota.