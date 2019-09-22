On the air
Sun., Sept. 22, 2019, 10 p.m.
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay … MLB
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Arizona … MLB
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Chicago at Washington … ESPN
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Volleyball, beach
4 p.m.: Hawaii Open, Day 4 … NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com