For first time in 14 weeks, Washington State not ranked in Associated Press Top 25

UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) slips a tackle from Washington State Cougars linebacker Tristan Brock (44) as he returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half of a college football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. UCLA won the game 67-63. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 459-5500

After a 13-week stay in the Associated Press Top 25 – the longest in the Pac-12 Conference – Washington State has finally dropped out of the weekly poll, in the wake of a 67-63 upset loss to UCLA late Saturday night at Martin Stadium.

WSU, previously ranked No. 19, tumbled out of the Top 25 Sunday but the Cougars are still receiving 21 votes and could potentially make their way back into the poll with a win over No. 19 Utah next week in Salt Lake City.

The Cougars haven’t been unranked since the seventh week of the 2018 season, before a 34-20 win over Oregon shot them back into the Top 25 poll.

One other Pac-12 team, Arizona State, dropped out of the Top 25 after suffering its first loss of the season, after a 34-31 loss to Colorado, but USC moved back into the rankings with its upset of Utah Friday night.

The Utes, who were previously ranked No. 10, dropped nine spots to No. 19. Oregon moved up from No. 16 to 13 after picking up a win over Stanford in its Pac-12 opener. California won big in the south, beating Ole Miss 28-20 to move up to No. 15 in the poll. Washington climbed five spots from No. 22 to 17 with a win over BYU and the the Trojans checked back in at No. 21.

WSU also dropped out of the Amway Coaches’ Poll after previously being ranked No. 19.

