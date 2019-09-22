SWX Home
Sports

Elyse Bennett, Molly Myers lift No. 24 Cougars to 2-1 win over Pepperdine

Twitter
Facebook
Email

HONOLULU – Elyse Bennett and Molly Myers scored second-half goals and No. 24 Washington State held off red-hot Pepperdine 2-1 on Sunday at the Rainbow Wahine Shootout.

Bennett’s unassisted third goal of the season gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead at the 55:14 mark of the second half. Joelle Anderson pulled the Waves (3-4-2) even just over 10 minutes later, but Myers knocked in the game winner, with an assist from Brianna Alger, at the 77:11 mark.

WSU (7-1) became the first Pac-12 team to beat Pepperdine after the Waves knocked off top-ranked Stanford 1-0 and tied with No. 5 UCLA 2-2.

It was the 44th career win for WSU goalkeeper Ella Dederick, tying her with Gurveen Clair (2011-14) for the program’s all-time record. Alger has a team- and conference-high six assists this season.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall