Battlin’ Bears record sweep against Fighting Saints

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from Rocky Mountain College Sports Information.

BILLINGS, Mont., September 21, 2019 – No. 23 ranked Rocky Mountain College swept conference rival Carroll College in 26-24, 25-19, and 25-19 on Saturday evening.

Three Battlin’ Bears scored in the double digits. Daniella Russell had 13 kills while Monique Rodriguez and Naomi Bad Bear each posted 10. Natalie Hilderman recorded 33 assists while Ayla Embry had 20 digs.

The Saints were led by Lexi Mikkelsen’s nine kills and Hannah Dean’s eight kills. Ayla Carpenter had 20 digs while Ali Williams recorded 29 assists.

With the win, the Battlin’ Bears record their sixth sweep of the season and their second of a conference opponent this weekend.

The Battlin’ Bears will next host the MSU-Billings Yellowjackets on Monday at 7 p.m.

Box score is attached.

