Area Sports Menu for Monday, September 23

Golf

College women: Washington State, Gonzaga, Idaho at Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational.

Soccer

High school girls: Nonleague: Sandpoint at Mead, 4 p.m.; Davenport vs. Rogers at Albi Stadium, 6.

Slowpitch softball

High school: GSL: North Central at Shadle Park, Mt. Spokane at Cheney, Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley, Ferris at Mead, University vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, East Valley at Rogers, all 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High school: Northeast 2B South: Upper Columbia Academy at Tekoa-Rosalia, 6:30 p.m. Nonleague: Colville at Kettle Falls, 5 p.m.; Wallace at Coeur d’Alene Charter, Deer Park at Chewelah, both 7.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.